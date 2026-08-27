Katiba 16: Ruto scorecard: from katiba critic to custodian

President William Ruto's scorecard on implementing the Constitution, 16 years on, has been placed on the weighing scale, with skeptics casting doubt over his performance so far.
The Constitution 2010, described as one of the most progressive laws, has had its fair share of challenges in implementation, including various attempts to amend it.
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