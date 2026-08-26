Gachagua: Gas cylinders seized from traders used in Ol Kalau campaigns

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing the press on August 26, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of withholding more than 200,000 gas cylinders allegedly seized from small-scale LPG traders and demanded an explanation over their whereabouts.

Gachagua claimed some of the cylinders taken during government-led enforcement operations were later diverted to private LPG businesses and were allegedly distributed by the government in the run-up to the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speaking at his Karen residence on Wednesday, Gachagua alleged that the seizures took place between June and October 2025 in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties.

He claimed a police unit led by a Chief Inspector of Police and 25 other officers carried out the operations under the private supervision of a private citizen.

“Between June and October 2025, this vigilante group operating with impunity, raided Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Machakos small-scale gas retailers; using private vehicles and lorries, they took away with them over 200,000 gas cylinders,” Gachagua said.

He alleged that the operations were conducted without inventories being prepared, Occurrence Book entries made or traders being taken to court.

“Where are these 200,000 gas cylinders?” he asked.

Gachagua said the plight of small-scale LPG traders had persisted despite complaints to the government.

He claimed that traders, who he said number more than 500,000 nationally, wrote to President William Ruto in August 2025 and again in April 2026 to protest what they described as harassment.

According to the former Deputy President, the enforcement operations were later extended to the North Rift, Nyanza and Western regions, where he alleged that officers seized gas cylinders and vehicles and took them to Kakamega Police Station.

He cited a letter from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions dated December 18, 2025, which he said indicated that an operation had been conducted without notice to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Gachagua said the alleged failure to involve the regulator raised questions about the legality of the enforcement operations.

The DCP leader went further to allege that some of the seized cylinders were subsequently channelled to private and upcoming LPG businesses linked to politicians and state actors.

He claimed one such enterprise was based in Kitengela.

“We have evidence that the seized gas cylinders are funnelled to private and upcoming LPG enterprises owned by politicians and other state actors; one of these firms is in Kitengela and Kenyans saw these gas cylinders during the Ol Kalou by-elections,” he said.

Gachagua did not publicly provide the evidence supporting the allegations.

The claims come amid longstanding concerns over the regulation of Kenya's LPG sector, particularly the balance between enforcing safety standards and protecting small-scale traders from excessive disruption.

The government has previously undertaken enforcement operations targeting LPG businesses over licensing, safety and traceability requirements.

Gachagua, however, accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of using regulation to frustrate small traders and create room for larger players in the sector.

He demanded that the more than 200,000 cylinders he alleges were seized be returned to their owners and that affected traders be compensated.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of EPRA acting boss Joseph Oketch and Augustine Ouma, as well as Mutiso and the officers he accused of participating in the raids.

Gachagua further called for the closure of what he described as a “Black Site” in Hurlingham, which he linked to the alleged enforcement operations.

He then connected the LPG dispute to broader claims about commercial interests in the energy sector.

“We are adequately informed that this LPG gas harassment of small-gas retailers has more to it than meets the eye,” Gachagua said.