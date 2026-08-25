Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyans want me for president in 2027, Gachagua declares

By Ndung’u Gachane | Aug. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Democracy for Citizens (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua delivers his conclave report after the end of a 55 days retreat at his Wamunyoro residence in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, August 24, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

When former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced his 45-day conclave on June 9 in Wamunyoro, he assured the country that he would come out with a formula for identifying a single Presidential candidate in the Opposition.

The conclave, he announced, would come up with the negotiations implementation framework strategy with his fellow Opposition leaders.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Rigathi Gachagua Political Gamble Rigathi Gachagua Presidency
.

Latest Stories

Luhyaland and presidency: Will Sifuna fulfill Masinde's prophesy?
Luhyaland and presidency: Will Sifuna fulfill Masinde's prophesy?
Opinion
By Okech Kendo
16 mins ago
Tuju: Why I am against auction of Dari Limited property
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
34 mins ago
How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines
Politics
By Ronald Kipruto
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines
By Ronald Kipruto 47 mins ago
How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines
How Sony Sugar's 40,000-acre auction puts to test Ruto's Sh117b write-off pledge
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
How Sony Sugar's 40,000-acre auction puts to test Ruto's Sh117b write-off pledge
Sonko moves to High Court to block KRA's Sh385m tax assessment
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Sonko moves to High Court to block KRA's Sh385m tax assessment
Kenyans want me for president in 2027, Gachagua declares
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Kenyans want me for president in 2027, Gachagua declares
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved