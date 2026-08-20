Jubilee Women Back Matiang'i in 'Kenya We Want' Campaign, Fault Government Promises

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Former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at the Jubilee National Delegation Convention on 26 September 2025.[Fie]

Jubilee Party women leaders have launched a nationwide mobilization campaign dubbed “The Kenya We Want,” saying they want to unite at least seven million women to speak about the challenges facing families and demand better governance.

The launch, held at Jubilee Party headquarters on Wednesday August 19 brought together women leaders from across the country in their inaugural meeting.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Beatrice Gambo said the campaign was born out of growing concerns about the cost of living, healthcare, education, insecurity and political violence.

“The Kenya we want is where university model would make sense, where our children can remain in school, where woman will not be scared delivering in hospital since the bill is covered and where young people can wake up in the morning and shun away from drugs because they will have work,” said Gambo.

Gambo said women in different parts of Kenya were facing similar struggles. She pointed to mothers being unable to pay hospital bills after giving birth, children dropping out of school and university students struggling with the new funding model.

She also criticized the government over promises that she said had not been fulfilled, including support for mothers.

The campaign will involve meetings with women in villages, markets, churches, mosques, universities and other community spaces. Gambo said the they intend to reach women in all constituencies, wards and villages as they build support for what they describe as a better Kenya.

The Jubilee Party Women Caucus pledged that they will guarantee access to healthcare and education, create decent jobs for young people, protect citizens and respect constitutional rights through their Presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i.

The women praised his record in government, saying his time in the Education, Interior and ICT ministries demonstrated his ability to deliver. Other speakers echoed the endorsement, describing Matiang’i as the leader they believe can fix the country.

Anne Nyokabi the proposed chair of the Jubilee National Women Caucus, said the problems being raised were not limited to women but affected families across the country.

She cited the reported detention of women in hospitals due to them being unable to leave hospitals because of unpaid bills, rising child labour and difficulties keeping children in school.

They also condemned political violence, arguing that women cannot participate fully in leadership when attending political meetings that puts them at risk of violence and increased political intolerance.

"We are Condemning the violence witnessed in Homabay that is why we are saying this is not the Kenya we want. We want to tell women not to fear but come out and fight for their positions in leadership," said Beatrice Gambo.

They said the campaign was about creating safe spaces for women and children, including women living with disabilities, small scale traders and farmers while adding many Kenyans were struggling with debt despite earlier promises of putting more money in people's pockets.

The Caucus called on the government to account for funds meant to support widows, single mothers and elderly Kenyans, saying vulnerable families are being left without the assistance they need.

Diana Njage, a Jubilee leader from Nakuru said many widows and single mothers are struggling to provide for their families after losing their spouses and called for greater accountability in the management of government support programmes.

“Where is that money going?” Njage asked, referring to funds intended for widows, single mothers and older people.

She said leaders and officials responsible for administering such funds should ensure the money reaches the people it is meant to help.

Njage also raised concerns about children from vulnerable families who are struggling to access education. She said children whose mothers have been left without financial support after the death of their fathers should receive the assistance necessary to remain in school.

She also highlighted the plight of pensioners, questioning why some retirees continue to receive very small payments despite rising living costs.

She cited pensioners who retired decades ago and according to her, continue to receive about Sh2,000, asking how elderly Kenyans are expected to survive on such amounts.

“Where do you expect them to go?” she asked, urging the government to address the financial difficulties facing retirees.

They also turned their attention to youth unemployment and substance abuse while questioning why young people are struggling to find jobs while opportunities are allegedly being offered in exchange for payments.

They said the lack of employment and economic opportunities was leaving some young people vulnerable to substance abuse and other social problems.

Their remarks centred on a broader call for government accountability and better social protection, particularly for people she described as among the country's most vulnerable populations.

They insist addressing their concerns would require ensuring that public resources reach the people they were intended to support rather than being diverted or consumed by those entrusted with managing them.