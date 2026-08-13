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'Walk the talk or resign,' lawyer tells Ruto

By Fred Kagonye | Aug. 13, 2026
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Lawyer and political analyst Fanya Mambo Kinuthia during an interview on Spice FM on August 13, 2026.

Lawyer and political analyst Fanya Mambo Kinuthia has told President William Ruto to resign if he considers the Constitution an obstacle to governing Kenya.

Kinuthia accused Ruto of failing to match his promises with action, saying the President had promised to steer Kenya towards Singapore-style development but was instead taking the country towards Haiti and Kosovo, where he said the rule of law had broken down.

“What we are telling William Ruto is simple, please, if you feel that this constitution is constraining you, resign as president, 50 million of us are okay with the constitution,” Kinuthia said on Thursday during an interview on Spice FM.

Kinuthia linked his criticism to the government's handling of the 2024 Gen Z protests against tax proposals contained in that year's Finance Bill, saying some protesters were killed while others remain missing.

“They want us to forget 2024, we have refused to forget, beyond those who were killed there are some who are missing and nobody wants to give an answer about it,” he said.

He argued that Ruto's Vision 2060 agenda was unrealistic while many Kenyans struggled to meet basic needs, dismissing an event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) linked to the plan as a waste of public money and time.

“That was a waste of our money and time at KICC," he noted

Kinuthia also questioned Ruto's use of private jets, contrasting it with Singaporean leaders who he said use commercial airlines when travelling abroad and reserve private transport for necessary trips.

“He is saving the country's money by sticking at home and fixing home which is not going to be fixed by husband who is never at home.”

He further accused Ruto of abandoning his earlier pledge to hold a national dialogue, arguing that victims of police brutality and alleged extrajudicial killings were excluded from the process that produced the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report.

Kinuthia said the report did not reflect the mood of the country or adequately address issues raised by Kenyans, arguing that politicians who convened the process shaped its outcome to favour themselves.

He also called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to order the arrest of those responsible for violence during the Ol Kalou by-election.

Kinuthia urged Kanja to ensure fairness in police promotions and accused state institutions of selective justice, questioning why leaders associated with Kenya Kwanza had, in his view, avoided scrutiny faced by perceived opponents of the government.

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