IG Kanja's powers expanded in new police reforms

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Ispector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

Inspector General of Police has gazetted amendments to the National Police Service Standing Orders, introducing a new organisational structure for police formations, units and components.

The changes contained in Legal Notice No 138 under the National Police Service Act repeal Chapter 7 of the National Police Service Standing Orders and replace it with a new chapter titled "Formations, Units and Components".

In the revised Standing Orders, shared by the Ministry of Interior on X, the Inspector-General will now organise the National Police Service at the national level into formations, units and components.

"Pursuant to section 10(1)(b) of the Act, the Inspector-General shall organize the Service at the national level into Formations, Units and Components," the notice states.

The amendments further provide that no formation, unit or component shall be established, varied or abolished without the approval of the Inspector-General.

This means the IG holds final approval to establish or dissolve any unit within the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the notice, the Inspector-General is also empowered to issue written orders, directives or instructions to the Deputy Inspector-General or the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to integrate, merge or reorganise formations, units, bureaus, investigative commands and components.

"The Inspector General may issue orders, directives or instructions to the Deputy Inspector-General or Director of Criminal Investigations to integrate, merge or reorganise Formations, Units, Bureau, Investigative Commands, and Components," the notice states.

Where conflicts arise over the mandates or functions of different formations, units, bureaus, investigative commands or components, the Inspector-General will issue written directions to resolve the dispute.

The amendments also require the Inspector-General to approve, in writing, all operational guidelines and standard operating procedures governing formations, units, bureaus, investigative commands and components.

Additionally, in the new format, the National Police Service Headquarters, National Police Airwing, National Police Reserve and the National Police Referral Hospital will serve under the Office of the Inspector-General.

For the Kenya Police Service, the formations, units and components include the Kenya Police Service Headquarters, General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Police Traffic Unit, Presidential Escort Unit, Kenya Airports Police Unit, Kenya Railways and Ports Police Unit, K9 Police Unit, Nairobi Metropolitan Police, Diplomatic Police Unit, Tourist Police Unit, Kenya Police Marine Unit, Kenya Police Quick Response Unit and the Government Vehicle Check Unit.

According to the notice, the Deputy Inspector-General, in consultation with the Inspector-General, will determine the command structure, distribution and deployment of the Kenya Police Service formations, units and components. The Deputy Inspector-General will also issue general, special and routine standing orders, as well as standard operating procedures, for the formations, units and components.

The notice further states that the Kenya Police Service formations, units and components will be responsible for implementing decisions of the Deputy Inspector-General, implementing National Police Service policies and directions, facilitating coordination of police and security operations, promoting internal and external oversight mechanisms and operating in accordance with approved operational guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The amendments also establish the formations, units and components under the Administration Police Service.

They include the Administration Police Service Headquarters, Security of Government Buildings and Very Important Persons Protection Unit, Rapid Deployment Police Unit, Border Police Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Police Unit, Critical Infrastructure Police Unit, Judiciary Police Unit, Energy Police Unit, Mining Police Unit, Water Police Unit and the National Government Administration Police Unit.

The notice further provides that the structure of Administration Police Service training institutions will continue to be governed by the National Police Service training system as provided in the Policy on Training and Development and Chapter 71 of the Service Standing Orders.