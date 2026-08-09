Sifuna tightens grip on Western as presidential bid gathers steam

Supporters of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna wave banners in Kakamega town as they await his arrival. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

President William Ruto and his allies may have to go back to the drawing board to recapture the vote-rich Western region as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi brigade tighten their grip on the bloc, steadily expanding their influence, attracting new allies and bolstering their grassroots support as Sifuna's presidential bid gathers momentum.

The battle for the bloc intensified yesterday as the Sifuna-led team mounted another charged and aggressive campaign to consolidate the region behind his presidential bid and lock out President Ruto and his allies.