Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka yesterday ran into a hostile crowd as they joined football fans for the thrilling Western Region Secondary Schools football final match between Musingu Boys (Scorpions) and Kakamega Boys (Green Commandos) at a packed Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium.
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