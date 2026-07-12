Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf

By Standard Team | Jul. 12, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka yesterday ran into a hostile crowd as they joined football fans for the thrilling Western Region Secondary Schools football final match between Musingu Boys (Scorpions) and Kakamega Boys (Green Commandos) at a packed Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka Luhya Politics 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
Drunk with power? How Ruto allies are losing touch with Kenyans
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
1 hr ago
After 13 years abroad, they returned with nothing
National
By Lewis Nyaundi and Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 1 hr ago
Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved