Crackdown on hate speech intensifies as DCI arrests Kirinyaga blogger

The crackdown on hate speech and incitement has intensified after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of Kirinyaga-based blogger, political storyteller and digital strategist Justin Kinyua Mwangi over a social media post allegedly amounting to hate speech and ethnic contempt.
The DCI said detectives arrested Mwangi in Wang'uru town, Kirinyaga County, after investigations linked him to a Facebook post that allegedly targeted a section of Kenyans based on their political affiliation and perceived ethnic identity.
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