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Crackdown on hate speech intensifies as DCI arrests Kirinyaga blogger

By Gentrix Osano | Aug. 6, 2026
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National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Bishop Dr. Kepha Nyamweya Omae (center) flanked by Inter-religious Council of Kenya Chairperson Sheikh Abdullahi Salat and Evangelical Alliance of Kenya Chairperson Bishop Geoffrey Njuguna during a presser, July 28,2026.[File]

The crackdown on hate speech and incitement has intensified after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of Kirinyaga-based blogger, political storyteller and digital strategist Justin Kinyua Mwangi over a social media post allegedly amounting to hate speech and ethnic contempt.

The DCI said detectives arrested Mwangi in Wang'uru town, Kirinyaga County, after investigations linked him to a Facebook post that allegedly targeted a section of Kenyans based on their political affiliation and perceived ethnic identity.

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Related Topics

Hate Speech DCI IEBC EACC
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