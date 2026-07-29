Murkomen, Wahome under fire for snubbing Senate summons

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen have been criticised by Senators for failing to appear before the Senate Lands Committee for deliberations over harassment of some land owners by goons in Kiambu County.

The Senators said that it was disturbing that Wahome and Murkomen did not show up to address the concerns of the residents of Two Rivers Crescent Estate in Ruiru, Kiambu County who have accused an influential individual of sending goons in efforts to evict them from the land they acquired legally.