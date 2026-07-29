Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with KTN at his Karen home on July 22, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s 45-day conclave nears its July 31st deadline, his self-imposed political isolation has yielded a mixed bag.

Whereas the opposition leader has been able to consolidate Mt Kenya’s regional support and even forge a path for talks with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the conclave has failed to show white smoke on the united opposition’s flagbearer with the principals yet to agree on a definitive formula for naming its forerunner ahead of the 2027 general elections.