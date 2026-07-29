Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Is affordable housing plan trying to solve the wrong problem?

By Faith Wekesa | Jul. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nanyuki Affordable Housing project is expected to meet the housing demand in the region, on March 22, 2025 [File-Standard]

There is an old story often told in development circles. An international organisation visited a rural community where women walked long distances every day to fetch water. Seeing the obvious hardship, the organisation set out to drill boreholes and connect every household to a water supply main. It was the perfect solution, or so they thought. The community rejected it.

It made sense when an anthropologist spent time in the village and uncovered what the project designers had failed to see. For the women, the daily walk was never just about fetching water; it was their “me” time. The water point was where they found their support system, their therapy session and their opportunity to laugh, complain and simply breathe away from the demands of home. The donors sought to solve the problem they saw, not the one the community lived. In so doing, they created a solution the community wasn't interested in.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Affordable Housing William Ruto Housing Levy Kenya's Affordable Housing Programme
.

Latest Stories

South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
Opinion
By Mulang'o Baraza
3 hrs ago
Is affordable housing plan trying to solve the wrong problem?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
3 hrs ago
Turning farm waste into wealth: Counties bet on agricultural recycling
Enterprise
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved