Why political parties are racing against time to forge coalitions ahead of 2027 polls

With just a year to the General Elections and timelines set, Kenya’s political parties areracing against time to forge new alliances and coalitions, with observers arguing that no serious presidential contender can realistically hope to capture power by relying on a single party.
According to observers, the scramble is being driven by the country’s fragmented political landscape, where nearly 100 registered parties are largely built around influential personalities, ethnic and regional interests rather than clearly defined ideologies.
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