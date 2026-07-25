Matiang'i warns of armed goons as 2027 campaigns loom

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Jubilee Deputy Party leader, Fred Matiang'i address a press conference after church service at Satellite SDA Church in Utawala, Nairobi, on July 25, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard ]

Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Dr Fred Matiang'i has accused government-aligned leaders of fuelling ethnic divisions, warning armed groups threaten peace as political activity builds ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, July 25, after service at Satellite SDA Church in Utawala, Nairobi, Matiang'i urged leaders to focus on national unity instead of regional and tribal politics.

“Our responsibilities as leaders, regardless of the divide, whether you are in government or in the opposition, our foremost responsibility is to unite our people,” said Matiang'i.

His remarks come as debate over a perceived Mount Kenya East-West political divide intensifies, with some leaders warning the rhetoric could weaken the region's bargaining power before the 2027 polls.

“The nonsense that is going on of dividing, telling us about Mount Kenya East and Mount Kenya West, you know, in Kenya, 63 years after independence, we are engaged in such primitive discussions, when our country has got very serious challenges and things that we need to be able to respond to. Let us unite our people,” observed Matiang'i.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary also criticised Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over his remarks hiis recent remarks.

“When we start ethnic profiling, such as I saw that Cabinet Minister unfortunately do, you are essentially beginning to stigmatise a community because of political decisions or because of what happened in Ol Kalou. Let us be responsible people,” added Matiang'i.

His comments come as Duale faces investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over remarks comparing the Somali and Kikuyu communities following the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Several leaders, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, have called on Duale to apologise, saying the remarks risk inflaming ethnic tensions.

Matiang'i warned that such conduct sends the wrong message to young people.

“What are we going to tell our young people when Cabinet Ministers flying our flag on their cars are speaking in that kind of irresponsible and ridiculous manner? We should never allow that kind of thing to happen,” warned Matiang'i.

Turning to security, Matiang'i said the government could not claim ignorance over armed groups moving across the country, arguing that security agencies have the capacity to restore order.

“The insecurity in the country and the movement of goons, armed goons across the country, surely the government cannot say they do not know what is happening. I say this authoritatively as a former Minister of Interior,” he noted.

“It is utter nonsense to interfere with meetings in a democratic country. We are a multi-party democracy. You are free to go anywhere, have a meeting."