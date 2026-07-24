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Irungu Kang'ata joins DCP months after ditching UDA

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 24, 2026
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Irungu Kang'ata joins DCP months after ditching UDA. [Courtesy]

Months after parting ways with the ruling UDA party, Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has announced that he will seek re-election in 2027 on a Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket.

Kang'ata becomes the latest politician to align himself with the party founded by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The governor, who is part of the Linda Mwananchi movement, said he would nonetheless maintain ties with the Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s team.

"On July 20, 2024, I wrote an article predicting that then-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would be influential come 2027 — the 'money or the box' metaphor. In the 2027 elections, I will defend my seat using the DCP ticket, but I will remain a link with Linda Mwananchi," Kang'ata said.

Kang'ata, whose development record has earned him praise in Murang'a County, announced his exit from UDA in May, warning that the party was adopting the same tactics it once opposed.

Framing his exit as a principle issue, Kang'ata said: "Instances of confrontation and tension, whether involving leaders, places of worship, or those in opposition, create a perception that politics is drifting toward intolerance. This does not strengthen our democracy," he said.

The governor maintained that his differences with UDA stem from political strategy and policy priorities rather than any personal fallout with President William Ruto.

 DCP continues to attract new members and gain popularity across the country ahead of the next General Election.

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