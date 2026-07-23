"Mimi si mjinga, nyinyi ndio akili hamna!" Ruto tells off opponents

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President William Ruto speaking during a meeting with artisans at State House, Nairobi on July 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has hit out at his political opponents, accusing them of fuelling divisive politics by exploiting poverty and tribalism as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at State House during a meeting with artisans on Thursday, July 23, Ruto claimed his rivals have built their campaigns around discrediting his administration's development agenda, particularly the Affordable Housing Programme, which he said is intended to provide decent housing and improve the living standards of low-income Kenyans.

The President argued that his administration has focused on narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor, a move he said has unsettled his political competitors.

"My job is to unite all Kenyans. The next election will prove that. Those trying to sell tribal politics will be swept aside," Ruto said.

He questioned critics of his housing programme, saying they were opposed to initiatives aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

"Someone who says people should continue living in slums and trading in muddy conditions- does that make sense? The contest ahead will be very clear. These are the people who think they can compete against me? Seriously?" he posed.

Ruto went on to accuse the opposition of lacking both policies and a vision for the country, saying the 2027 election would be a choice between development and regression.

“Niliwaambia hawa watu hawana sera, hawana maono, hata akili hawana. Hapa mbele ni mashindano kati ya maendeleo na kurudi nyuma, umoja na ukabila," Ruto said, meaning "I told you these people have no policies, no vision and no wisdom. The contest ahead is between development and going backwards, between unity and tribalism.”

The President defended his development agenda, insisting he knows exactly what he is doing.

“Mimi si mjinga, mimi si wazimu na mimi si mlevi. Najua kile ninachokisema," he said.

The remarks come amid growing efforts by opposition leaders to forge a united front to challenge Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

Despite the criticism, the President maintained that the next election would be decided by his government's development record.

During the meeting, Ruto also announced that the government has set aside funds under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme to facilitate certification for skilled artisans who lack formal qualifications.

"We have a programme that is fully funded. If you are a skilled artisan but do not have a certificate, register through the platform we have opened. The government will pay the full cost of your certification and issue you with a certificate," he said.

"With that certificate, you will be able to present yourself whenever skilled workers are needed, prove your qualifications and work independently. The Government of Kenya will meet the entire cost."

According to the President, at least 40,000 artisans have already registered under the programme.

Ruto also pledged to establish dedicated workshops for artisans across the country, saying they deserve designated working spaces in towns and cities, just as traders have markets.