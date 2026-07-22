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Matiang'i meets Sifuna as opposition talks gather pace ahead of 2027 race

By Herman Kamariki | Jul. 22, 2026
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Fred Matiang’i and Edwin Sifuna during opposition consultations in Karen, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday intensified consultations within the opposition after hosting Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and leaders affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi movement, in what analysts are likely to view as another step towards shaping the opposition's 2027 strategy.

The meeting, held at Matiang'i's Karen office, brought together several key opposition figures, including Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and other Linda Mwananchi leaders, just days before the team begins a political tour of Western Kenya.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page after the meeting, Matiang'i said the discussions centred on strengthening coordination within the United Alternative Government and aligning the opposition's agenda ahead of the next General Election.

"Our discussions focused on strengthening strategic coordination across the United Alternative Government and aligning our efforts as we continue to offer Kenyans a credible, principled, and people-centred alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election," Matiang'i said.

He added that the opposition remains committed to regular consultations aimed at restoring accountable leadership and constitutional governance.

Although neither side announced any coalition agreements or presidential endorsements, the timing of the meeting is politically significant.

Opposition leaders during a consultative meeting in Nairobi ahead of the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy]

Matiang'i has already declared his intention to seek the presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket, while Sifuna has recently emerged as one of the most vocal faces of the Linda Mwananchi movement, a platform that has attracted growing attention among opposition supporters.

Their public engagement sends a message that despite different political backgrounds and individual ambitions, opposition leaders are increasingly prioritising unity and structured consultations as they seek to challenge President William Ruto's administration in 2027.

The meeting also comes only weeks after former Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi publicly declared during a church service that he would only support Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency.

Fred Matiang’i and Edwin Sifuna during opposition consultations in Karen, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The event was attended by several opposition leaders, including Matiang'i, sparking speculation over who could eventually emerge as the opposition's preferred presidential flag bearer.

Muturi's remarks highlighted one of the biggest questions facing the opposition: whether leaders will rally behind a single candidate or head into the elections with multiple presidential bids.

The meeting also comes ahead of Linda Mwananchi's planned tour of Western Kenya, a region expected to play a crucial role in determining political alliances before 2027.

Western Kenya remains a battleground for several opposition formations, with leaders keen to consolidate support across the region while expanding their national appeal.

The presence of Senator Osotsi, a key political figure from Vihiga County, further underscored the importance the opposition is placing on the Western region as coalition-building efforts intensify.

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Related Topics

Fred Matiang'i Edwin Sifuna 2027 General Elections Opposition Politics
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