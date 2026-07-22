Government will serve all Kenyans equally, says Kindiki

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Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki issue title deeds in Yatta, Machakos County on July 22, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki has affirmed government commitment to serve Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliation.

The DP defended President William Ruto's development agenda, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza administration is implementing projects across the country without discriminating against regions based on how they voted in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during the official opening of the Kithimani Land Registry and the issuance of title deeds in Yatta Constituency, Machakos County, Kindiki dismissed claims that the government rewards only areas that supported President Ruto at the ballot, saying development is a constitutional right that every Kenyan is entitled to enjoy.

"There are people who want this country to believe that if you did not elect a certain leader, then you should suffer. That is not democracy," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said the establishment of the Land Registry would end years of hardship for residents who previously travelled long distances to Machakos town to access land services, often incurring transport and accommodation costs before obtaining title deeds.

"Under the government led by President William Ruto, that tedious journey of going to Machakos in search of title deeds has come to an end. The title deeds you will receive today, and those that remain, will now be issued here in Kithimani because we now have a land registry office," he said.

Land ownership and delayed issuance of title deeds have remained longstanding challenges in many parts of the country, with successive governments promising to streamline land administration and bring services closer to wananchi.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has made land reforms and decentralisation of land services part of its broader agenda to improve access to government services.

Kindiki said President Ruto has remained committed to serving all Kenyans regardless of political affiliation, arguing that elections end once leaders are chosen.

"The President has remained firm by saying that it does not matter who voted for his government in 2022. After elections, the elected leader becomes the President of all Kenyans and must ensure every citizen receives equal development and government services," he said.

Although Ukambani largely voted against President Ruto in the last General Election, Kindiki said the region continues to benefit from major government investments because development should never be used as a political reward or punishment.

"It doesn't matter your political stand. Kenyans deserve to be served. During election period, every Kenyan has a democratic right to vote for the leader of his or her choice. After elections, leaders have a responsibility to unite the country and serve everyone equally," he said.

Among the flagship projects are the Matuu-Ikombe-Gatangi Road, the Matuu-Ekarakara Road and the Ekarakara Bridge, which has received Sh50 million in funding.

He also highlighted investments in irrigation, revealing that the National Irrigation Authority is implementing water projects in the area, while the Githimani Modern Market is now 60 per cent complete and is expected to be commissioned by President Ruto before the end of the year.

Kindiki further said the Affordable Housing Programme, modern markets and student hostel projects across the country, have already created employment opportunities for more than 6,000 young people.

The DP accused some leaders of promoting division instead of development.

"No leader will succeed through political mudslinging, hatred or endless rallies. Leaders will be judged by the work they have done on the ground," he said.

He urged Kenyans to reject divisive politics and support leaders focused on service delivery, saying those working with the government were fulfilling the promises they made to voters.

"A good leader does not seek popularity every day. A good leader does the work entrusted to him. When the time comes, it is that work that will speak for itself," Kindiki said.