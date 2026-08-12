From the 10-Point Agenda to 2027: Can the broad-based alliance sell its record?

The three-day joint leadership retreat in Naivasha has offered the clearest indication yet that Kenya’s broad-based government is no longer merely an arrangement for sharing power and stabilising the country, but is increasingly being shaped into a political vehicle for next year's General Election.
Held at Lake Naivasha Resort, the high-level meeting brought together President William Ruto, ODM and UDA leaders to discuss the coalition framework, address sticky political issues, review the government agenda and service delivery alignment.
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