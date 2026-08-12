From the 10-Point Agenda to 2027: Can the broad-based alliance sell its record?

President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Members of Parliament, Governors, Senators and Cabinet Secretaries, during the broad-based government retreat at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The three-day joint leadership retreat in Naivasha has offered the clearest indication yet that Kenya’s broad-based government is no longer merely an arrangement for sharing power and stabilising the country, but is increasingly being shaped into a political vehicle for next year's General Election.

Held at Lake Naivasha Resort, the high-level meeting brought together President William Ruto, ODM and UDA leaders to discuss the coalition framework, address sticky political issues, review the government agenda and service delivery alignment.