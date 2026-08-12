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From the 10-Point Agenda to 2027: Can the broad-based alliance sell its record?

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 12, 2026
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President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Members of Parliament, Governors, Senators and Cabinet Secretaries, during the broad-based government retreat at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The three-day joint leadership retreat in Naivasha has offered the clearest indication yet that Kenya’s broad-based government is no longer merely an arrangement for sharing power and stabilising the country, but is increasingly being shaped into a political vehicle for next year's General Election.

Held at Lake Naivasha Resort, the high-level meeting brought together President William Ruto, ODM and UDA leaders to discuss the coalition framework, address sticky political issues, review the government agenda and service delivery alignment.

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