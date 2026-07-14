CS Ruku denies claims of playing tribal politics

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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku during a meeting with 22 clan leaders from Ukambani led by Kamba Clan Governing Council at Sisu Hotel in Machakos, on July 4, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has denied claims of playing tribal politics, saying he is focused on pushing for equitable development to address historical injustices.

Speaking during an interview on a local television station, the minister said every region in Kenya had its own unique development priorities and needs, and that leaders had a responsibility to advocate for their rightful share of resources that address the needs of the communities.

The CS argued that asking for a fair share of national resources must not be mistaken as ethnic mobilisation but as a constitutional, legitimate representation of facts.

The former Mbeere North MP maintained that President William Ruto's administration had made significant strides in stabilising the economy, citing "the resilience of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar despite global economic pressures, including the recent Israel-Iran conflict."

He also defended Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from allegations linking him to the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruku said Prof Kindiki was engaged in tackling insecurity and banditry across the country when he served as Interior Cabinet Secretary then and had no time to play politics.

"He was busy fighting bandits and other criminal gangs as Interior Cabinet Secretary, and we did the job as Members of Parliament then," Mr Ruku claimed.

Addressing widespread speculation over his political role in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections, the CS Ruku said while he is not the spokesperson for the region or Deputy President Kindiki, he was expressing his own views on regional and national politics.

"I am expressing my personal views as a Kenyan and as a leader. I should be held accountable for what I say as Geoffrey Ruku, not as a spokesperson for anyone else," he said.

The CS who has taken a leading role in campaigning for Ruto and Kindiki, said leaders from Mt Kenya East had a duty to push for accelerated development for their region.

He cited Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) date that indicated that many counties in Mt Kenya West ranked higher on several socio-economic and infrastructure indicators than those in Mt Kenya East.

The statistics reinforce the need for deliberate efforts to bridge the development gap, Ruku said.

"The people of Mt Kenya East have every right to demand equitable development. We want our region to receive a fair share of national projects, employment opportunities and investment comparable to other parts of Mt Kenya," he added.

He reiterated that Mt Kenya East is firmly behind President Ruto's administration and urged residents not to be swayed by leaders fanning divisive politics.

The CS accused Gachagua of allegedly projecting himself as the sole Mt Kenya political kingpin yet he was "misleading residents about the government's development record."

"Gachagua is presenting himself as the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region, and many people have fallen prey to his propaganda. That is why I have chosen to speak out and tell our people what I believe is the truth before they are misled," he claimed.

He insisted that Ruto's administration had delivered tangible development projects across the country, spanning electricity connections, road construction and the recruitment of teachers.

Ruku said it was inaccurate for Ruto and Kindiki's detractors to claim the Kenya Kwanza administration had done little, yet numerous development programmes were already benefiting citizens and others were at various stages of implementation.

On his ministry, Ruku listed reforms at the National Youth Service (NYS), saying disciplinary action had been taken against officers who may have been implicated in corruption.

He announced that reforms within the Public Service were also in progress, citing investigations into alleged payroll fraud scheme after an internal audit reportedly uncovered widespread manipulation of payroll records. He noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had taken over the matter.

Ruku denied claims that residents were opposed to the construction of a State Lodge in Meru County, saying that the resistance was coming from a few political leaders.

"I have no personal problem with Rigathi Gachagua, but the time has come to stop deceiving people and making them feel like citizens of a lesser God. Our people deserve equal opportunities, major government positions and development," he said.

Ruku appealed to Ruto's allies in Mt Kenya West to actively counter what he labeled 'misinformation and propaganda', saying Ruto's support is anchored on his administration's development performance, not political rhetoric.

"We must put our votes in one basket to strengthen our bargaining power and ensure our people benefit from more development projects," he said.