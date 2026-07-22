Sifuna's Western tour sparks excitement and tension

The Linda Mwananchi brigade, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, at a meeting in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties are set for a politically charged week as preparations intensify for the much-anticipated homecoming tour of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, with supporters already turning the event into a display of political strength in Western Kenya.

The rallies scheduled for July 25 and 26 have sparked excitement across the two counties, with residents, political leaders and youth groups mobilising ahead of Sifuna's arrival.