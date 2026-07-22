Wetang'ula defends Ruto agenda to spread development to marginalised areas

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula hails Ruto’s push for equitable development. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]



National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has defended President William Ruto's development record, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration has ensured that every part of the country benefits equally from government projects regardless of region or ethnicity.

Wetang’ula, who was speaking in Lafey Constituency, Mandera County on Tuesday, said the expansion of road infrastructure and other development projects to historically marginalised regions demonstrates the Government's commitment to equitable development.