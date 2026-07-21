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Six DCP senators turn heads in matching party colours

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 21, 2026
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Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary General John Methu, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu and Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki on July 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

Six senators allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) on Tuesday arrived in Parliament dressed in matching neon-green blazers, the party's signature colour, in celebration of its recent victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The coordinated appearance by the lawmakers underscored growing unity within the party and signalled confidence following what DCP leaders have described as a major political breakthrough.

The senators who donned the eye-catching blazers were Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary General John Methu, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu and Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki.

Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary General John Methu, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu and Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki on July 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

The lawmakers, who have been among the party's most vocal supporters in the Senate, used the coordinated attire to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, a result widely viewed as strengthening DCP's influence in the Mt Kenya region.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election was won by DCP's Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, who garnered 35,440 votes against UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah's 5,450 votes, giving him a winning margin  of 29,990 votes.

The by-election win has boosted the party's confidence as it seeks to expand its political footprint ahead of future electoral contests.

Party officials have described the outcome as an endorsement of DCP's agenda and leadership, arguing that the victory reflects growing support among voters.

Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary General John Methu, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu and Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki on July 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

The matching outfits also attracted attention within Parliament, with colleagues and observers interpreting the coordinated appearance as a demonstration of party discipline and solidarity.

Political analysts say the Ol Kalou victory provides DCP with renewed momentum and positions it as an emerging force in the country's political landscape.

The party has increasingly sought to consolidate support in the Mt Kenya region while expanding its appeal to other parts of the country.

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Related Topics

DCP Allied Senators Ol-Kalau By Election DCP By-election Win Ol-Kalau Win Celebration
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