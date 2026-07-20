Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The whims and memes from Ol Kalou

By Peter Theuri | Jul. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Ol Kalou’s vote sends a powerful message as memes and political debate take over. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Ol Kalou by-election contest of July 16, which turned out to be ridiculously one-sided, has left the government bruised and social media unusually excited, especially because of the ruling party’s extravagance in the run-up to the poll, which went unrewarded. There are all kinds of memes on social media inspired by the outcome, with funny captions that showcase a stark difference between what was expected (by the government) and what, actually, transpired. There are hardly any bigger contrasts in politics anywhere.

Residents of Ol Kalou received, in a show of unprecedented magnanimity from a government that is accused of doing little for them in years, boats, gas cylinders, avocado seeds, water pipes, and even GoK-branded mattresses in a whirlwind campaign that lasted about three months.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sammy Kamau Ngotho Ol Kalou By-election UDA DCP
.

Latest Stories

Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike
Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike
National
By Gentrix Osano
2 hrs ago
Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi
Crime and Justice
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
Politics
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
What Ol Kalou reveals about voter confidence in IEBC
By Jacob Ocharo and Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
What Ol Kalou reveals about voter confidence in IEBC
Domestic debt hits Sh862b on borrowing spree
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Domestic debt hits Sh862b on borrowing spree
How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved