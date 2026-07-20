The whims and memes from Ol Kalou

Ol Kalou’s vote sends a powerful message as memes and political debate take over. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Ol Kalou by-election contest of July 16, which turned out to be ridiculously one-sided, has left the government bruised and social media unusually excited, especially because of the ruling party’s extravagance in the run-up to the poll, which went unrewarded. There are all kinds of memes on social media inspired by the outcome, with funny captions that showcase a stark difference between what was expected (by the government) and what, actually, transpired. There are hardly any bigger contrasts in politics anywhere.

Residents of Ol Kalou received, in a show of unprecedented magnanimity from a government that is accused of doing little for them in years, boats, gas cylinders, avocado seeds, water pipes, and even GoK-branded mattresses in a whirlwind campaign that lasted about three months.