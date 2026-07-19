How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes

Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Ngotho during the by-election on July 16,2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Since 1975, during the era of the firebrand politician JM Kariuki, Ol Kalou has developed a reputation for resisting political waves, accepting campaign handouts but ultimately voting according to conscience.

The constituency has followed in the footsteps of the political martyr, who dared to speak truth to power without being cowed by State influence and intimidation.