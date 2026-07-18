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Senate approves conferment of city status to Thika Municipality

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 18, 2026
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The Senate has approved the conferment of city status to Thika Municipality.

The Senate has approved the conferment of city status to Thika Municipality.

The resolution has already been transmitted to President William Ruto for the issuance of a charter.

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