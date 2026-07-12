Kang'ata alleges driver shot

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Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata allege his driver was shot during a Linda Mwananchi political rally in Nyahururu on July 12, 2026. [Courtesy]

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has alleged that his driver was shot during a Linda Mwananchi political rally in Nyahururu on Sunday, escalating concerns over rising political violence ahead of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

According to Kang'ata, his driver, identified as Gitari, sustained a gunshot wound during chaotic scenes that disrupted the movement's campaign activities. The governor said the driver was rushed to hospital, where he remains under treatment.

"My driver, Gitari, has been shot during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Nyahururu," Kang'ata said in a statement posted on his social media platforms shortly after the incident.

Speaking to journalists, Kang'ata said the extent of the driver's injuries was still being assessed, noting that medical personnel had yet to determine whether the projectile lodged in his chest was a live bullet or a rubber bullet.

"My driver was injured. There was a shooting incident in which he was shot. He's currently in the hospital. He has a bullet lodged in his chest. We are yet to ascertain whether it's a live bullet or a rubber bullet," he said.

The governor added that the shooting had left his driver immobilised, describing the incident as both shocking and unfortunate.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and by the time of publication, police had not issued an official statement identifying those responsible or explaining how the incident unfolded.

Kang'ata linked the shooting to what he described as a pattern of attacks targeting the Linda Mwananchi movement during recent political engagements across the country. He claimed the group's supporters had faced hostility in several areas while conducting peaceful campaigns.

"Last week we were in Kisii. We were rained on with stones. Today we came here to Ol Kalou and also to Nyahururu town. We were first stoned while in church, AIPCA. My vehicle was blocked. It was also confiscated by goons," he alleged.

Despite the violence, the governor insisted the movement would continue with its activities while maintaining a peaceful approach.

"It is very unfortunate. We came here in peace. We don't carry anything. We are only talking; we are only discussing. But it's so inhumane that what we get in return is being stoned," he said.

"Our movement is peaceful. We don't believe in chaos. We don't believe in fights. We will soldier on because we don't have an alternative. We're only expressing ourselves, nothing else."

The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened political tension ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 16. The seat fell vacant following the death of area MP George Gachagua, prompting a closely watched contest that has attracted intense campaigning from rival political camps.

On Saturday, Linda Mwananchi announced changes to its campaign programme, saying it had cancelled planned activities in Ol Kalou Constituency and instead shifted its engagements to neighbouring Nyahururu. The movement claimed it had received intelligence that groups had been mobilised to attack its convoy during campaign events.

In a statement issued on July 11, the movement alleged that any attempt by its supporters to defend themselves could be used as justification for heightened security measures or disruption of the electoral process. It said the decision to redirect its campaign was intended to avoid interfering with preparations for the by-election.