From Ruto's insider to critic: Inside Ndindi Nyoro's dramatic fall

With the country still blooming from the yellow fever wave that had swept Mount Kenya, and given president William Ruto almost half of his winning votes only four months earlier, Samson Ndindi Nyoro lurked forward to receive his Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) during the 59th Jamhuri Day.
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