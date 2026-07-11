Gachagua tells IEBC commissioners to resign if they can't handle a by-election

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners to resign if they can’t handle a mini election.
While registering his concerns on the alleged double standards by the IEBC for failing to enforce Constitutional provisions on election on government allied leaders, Gachagua claimed there was a plot to postpone the by-election slated on July 16 as a precedence to postpone next year’s general election.
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