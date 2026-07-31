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Five killed in Marsabit dawn crash

By Ali Abdi | Jul. 31, 2026
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Five people have died and another seriously injured early Friday following a dawn road crash involving two transit goods trucks along the Marsabit–Isiolo Highway.

The 4:00 am crash occurred at Kargi Junction, about 10 kilometres Southeast of Marsabit Town.

Marsabit County Police Commander, Leonard Kimaiyo said both trucks were transporting beans and heading towards Isiolo when one lorry rammed into the rear of the other.

Four people died on the spot while a fifth one succumbed to injuries on arrival at the Marsabit Teaching and Referral Hospital. A sixth person, who is reported to be in serious condition, is undergoing treatment at the same facility.

A witness said the area where the crash occurred was a straight stretch. The vehicles were reportedly ferrying the beans from southern Ethiopia to Nairobi.

Police officers from Marsabit Central Sub-County Police Station arrived at the scene, where investigations to establish the cause of the crash commenced

The bodies were moved to the Marsabit Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where they await identification and post-mortem examinations.

Mr Kimaiyo urged motorists to exercise caution by strictly observing traffic regulations to curb rising road crashes along the Highway connecting Kenya with landlocked Ethiopia.

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Related Topics

Kenya Road Accidents Marsabit–Isiolo Highway Road Crashes
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