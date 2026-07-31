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Matiang'i holds talks with French Ambassador

By Herman Kamariki | Jul. 31, 2026
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Former CS Fred Matiang’i met French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet on July 30, 2026. [Fred Matiang'i, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Thursday held discussions with French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, focusing on Kenya’s economic outlook and opportunities to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

According to the details, the meeting explored avenues to increase French private-sector investment in Kenya, strengthen business partnerships, and create opportunities for Kenyan enterprises and workers.

According to a statement after the meeting, the discussions centred on enhancing economic cooperation and fostering an environment that attracts greater foreign investment into the country.

Matiang’i also expressed appreciation for Ambassador Suquet’s service during his tenure in Kenya and wished him success in his next diplomatic assignment.

The engagement comes at a time when Kenya is seeking to attract more foreign direct investment to spur economic growth, create jobs and expand opportunities for local businesses.

Early this week, the presidential hopeful held talks with the United States' top diplomat in Kenya, Susan M. Burns, with discussions focusing on Kenya's development priorities and the aspirations of its people.

In a statement after the meeting, Matiang'i said the discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on a wide range of issues affecting the country.

Matiang'i has in recent months stepped up engagements with political, diplomatic and community leaders as speculation over his expected bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election gathers pace.

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