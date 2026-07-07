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Malala backs Sifuna for opposition ticket

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 7, 2026
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Cleophas Malala backs Edwin Sifuna for a top opposition role in 2027. [Courtesy, Standard]

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has said that he will not support the United Opposition if they do not name Sifuna in the Opposition ticket.

Malala, who was speaking in an interview with a Western-based radio station, argued that the Mulembe nation had been overlooked for too long and that the time was ripe for their numbers to translate to a substantive position.

“United opposition must give Sifuna. If they don’t give it to him and Natembeya, Eugene Wamalwa and Malala have not been given any of the top two seats, we cannot support that ticket.”

The outspoken politician said that other leaders and principals in the United opposition are defending the interests of their communities and therefore it is incumbent upon him to defend his community.

“You know this time round we must do serious business and we must defend the Luhya community. The same way Rigathi defends Mt. Kenya people is also good for him to know that I will defend the Mulembe people.”

He further added that he does not want to repeat the mistake of his predecessors Martin Shikuku, Masinde Muliro, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who, according to him, ‘fought’ each other in their quest for power.

“I have seen that Sifuna is in a better position than we are. I cannot oppose Sifuna. I have given him my blessings to become Deputy President or President.”

Malala also argued that President William Ruto is banking on the Luhya vote basket to get a second term and that if the opposition picks Sifuna, Ruto will be forced to also drop Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

“If we give it to Sifuna, William Ruto will not accept the entire Luhya vote to go to the opposition. He will have to drop Kindiki in favour of a Luhya.”

He alleged that Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya is leading the race to be named as Ruto’s running mate for 2027.

This comes after he said on Saturday that the Deputy President position for both camps should be reserved for the Mulembe community.

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Related Topics

Cleophas Malala Edwin Sifuna 2027 General Elections Opposition
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