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Muturi endorses Kalonzo for opposition flagbearer

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 6, 2026
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United Opposition leaders during a church service at Around the Globe Deliverance Ministries in Kamulu along Kangundo road on June 5, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has publicly endorsed Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be named opposition flagbearer ahead of next year’s presidential contest.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Around the Globe Deliverance Ministries, in Kamulu, Muturi boldly said if the flagbearer was not him, he would support Kalonzo.

“I want to say this while I am here today and God help me. If it will not be me, I will support my brother Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to be the flagbearer,” he said.

He declared that the only person that he can refer to politically is Kalonzo.

Muturi differed with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who proposed on Saturday that they should copy what the NARC coalition did in 2002 when they announced a flagbearer about two months to the General Election.

“The lesson to learn is that the delay in Moi naming who was going to be the candidate caused the collapse of Kanu,” he said.

The Democratic Party leader disagreed with the strategy of deploying each principal to hold their bases, saying they will be late in merging them.

 He was of the opinion that the time was now ripe to change the conversation from postponing the date of announcing to telling each other who will fly the flag. “Anything we try to do; I can assure you will be hijacked by President William Ruto. So we must move this conversation.”

Muturi insisted that the opposition should stop the politics of cowardice, arguing that Ruto knows all the candidates and that there was nothing more he could do or say about them.

“Why are we being cowards? Let us stop saying that we are playing some cards very close to our chest. Which chest?” He posed.

Muturi said people are growing tired of them saying that they will produce one candidate at rallies.

He warned that postponement is giving Ruto the platform to spread propaganda in dailies. 

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Related Topics

Ex-AG Justin Muturi Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka President William Ruto Ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua
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