Aladwa defends PS Omollo over abduction remarks

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Makadara MP George Aladwa addresses a press briefing at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 5, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi ODM chairperson and Makadara MP George Aladwa has defended Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo against criticism over remarks on abductions, saying he should be allowed to perform his duties without political interference.

Addressing a press briefing in Nairobi on Sunday, Aladwa said the Interior Ministry is responsible for safeguarding national security and should be given the space to execute its mandate.

"Let Dr. Omollo do his work. He is in a very sensitive docket, and we should not politicise it. We want security across the country because business people need safety, children must go to school and workers must leave for work in the morning and return home in the evening," he said.

The MP argued that security should never be treated casually, adding that peace and stability are critical as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

"We are approaching a very important election in 2027, and what we want is peace. Without security, there is no Kenya," he said.

Aladwa also appealed to the media to exercise responsibility in their reporting, saying journalists play a critical role in informing the public but should avoid sensationalism that could heighten political tensions.

"The media has an important responsibility because without it we cannot have an informed country. It is good when the media reports accurately and highlights positive issues, while also holding leaders accountable whenever they do wrong," he said.

His remarks come amid sustained public criticism of Dr Omollo following his insistence that the government is not behind alleged enforced disappearances. Last week, the PS dismissed claims linking the government to recent alleged abductions of activists, maintaining that enforced disappearances are not part of the state's security policy.

Speaking during the induction of newly appointed Deputy County Commissioners, the Principal Secretary said President William Ruto's administration does not condone abductions and challenged those accusing the government of involvement to present evidence to aid investigations.

"The Government of Kenya does not have a policy of abducting or making people disappear. If anyone has evidence of such incidents, they should report it to the relevant investigative agencies so appropriate action can be taken," Omollo said.

He further maintained that all security agencies operate within the Constitution and the law, rejecting assertions that the state sponsors enforced disappearances.

Aladwa echoed the call for calm, urging political leaders to prioritise national unity and peaceful coexistence ahead of the 2027 polls.

"Every politician should preach peace. We do not want tribalism; we want peace in Nairobi and across Kenya. Let all communities live together because we are one people," he said.