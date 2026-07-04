Matiang'i denies political meeting with Arati and Junet

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Jubilee deputy party leader Fred Matiang'i with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Kisii Governor Simba Arati. [Courtesy: X]

Jubilee deputy party leader Fred Matiang'i has denied holding a political meeting with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Kisii Governor Simba Arati after photos of three circulated online.

The photos which have been widely shared show the three posing for the photographer which a Kenya Airways logo behind them which appears to show they met at an airport lounge.

Another one shows the three men engaging in a conversation.

The photos gained traction online with social media interpreting a deeper meaning from the photos leading to questions whether the meeting was planned.

Others wondered whether it was a signal that Matiang’i was being courted by the two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members or if he was the one courting them.

The Jubilee deputy party leader was however quick to downplay the photos saying the meeting was by chance and had not been planned.

“Contrary to false claims circulating online, this was neither a meeting held last night nor a planned engagement.”

Taking to his social media, Matiang’i he bumped into Arati and Junet after checking in at the Kenya Airways desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“It was simply a chance encounter between leaders at the airport.”

He said that they were all travelling for separate assignments but in Kisumu County, adding that he was to attend a service in the county.

“I then proceeded to Kisumu to join Siaya Governor Hon. James Orengo, People’s Liberation Party Leader Hon. Martha Karua, and the faithful for a church service at Apondo SDA Church in Ahero.”

The encounter attracted attention due to re-alignments and talks on formation of coalitions ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Arati and Junet are leaders in ODM which formed the broad-based government with the ruling Kenyan Kwanza.

As a result of the agreement President William Ruto appointed Beatrice Askul to the East Africa Community, ASALs and Regional Development ministry, Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), John Mbadi (Treasury), Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development) to his cabinet.

Matiang'i, on the other hand, is the Presidential candidate of the Jubilee party and is part of the United Alternative Government that has been heavily criticizing the Ruto regime.

The united opposition also includes Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Rigathi Gachagua, Justin Muturi, Eugene Wamalwa among others.

The meeting between Karua and Siaya Governor James Orengo at the Apondo SDA Church is seen as one of the moves to initiate talks between their outfit and the Linda Mwananchi brigade where Orengo is among the key leaders.

The Linda Mwananchi movement also includes Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Godfrey Osotsi (Trans Nzoia), Richard Onyonka (Kisii) and MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Clive Gisaro (Kitutu Masaba), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai) and Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache) among others.

The outfit recently got a boost after Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata and former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo joined.