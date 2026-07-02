Why I rejected Ruto's Ghana envoy post, ex-MP Kemosi reveals

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William Ruto and Vincent Kemosi acknowledge greetings from Nyamira residents on 2/11/2021. [File, Standard]

Former Mugirango West Member of Parliament Vincent Kemosi Mogaka has accused President William Ruto of short-changing him, saying he was promised a bigger leadership role and instead appointed Kenya's ambassador to Ghana.

Speaking Thursday, July 2 on Radio Maisha, Kemosi said Ruto had failed to honor promises made to him.

“To other people, other people it’s an honour and respect being selected as an ambassador, but to me, I take it as an insult,’’ he said.

Kemosi claimed he was short-changed after fulfilling his end of a bargain with Ruto, who he said had promised him a bigger post, either Cabinet secretary or principal secretary.

“Allow me to quote him: he said to you, Kemosi, if you go to Mugirango to vie and don’t get any position, how will you assist me, but if I do, you can get any high position you want,” said Kemosi.

“I was promised that I would have been a Cabinet Secretary or PS; then how do you deny me that and give me an ambassador?”

The former MP said he met with Ruto in 2021, when the president promised him a senior position if he won office at the next General Election.

Asked about the ambassadorial appointment a year ago, Kemosi had defended accepting it, citing family obligations. He said his children were young and needed his attention, and that his wife was studying law at the University of Nairobi at the time.

President William Ruto in April 2024 appointed Kemosi as Kenya's High Commissioner to Ghana a position he declined citing personal reasons.

"I have a child who is just about to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education. And to crown it all, I am also doing my Master of Laws degree at Strathmore University. All these factors could not allow me to take up a job away from home," he said.

Before his ambassadorial nomination, Kemosi had been appointed to serve as chief administrative secretary in the Department of Trade, a position the High Court later declared unconstitutional.