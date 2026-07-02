Governor put to task over Sh742m expenditure

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai has been taken to task by Senate over unauthorised expenditure of Sh742 million during the 2024/2025 financial year.
Mutai, who appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee, had a difficult time explaining why the total expenses exceeded the approved Sh4.7 billion budget to Sh5.4 billion.
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