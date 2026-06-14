Ruto says foreign trips key to advancing Kenya's development agenda

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President William Ruto met European Council President António Costa in Brussels, Belgium on June 8, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has defended his frequent local and international travels, dismissing criticism from opposition leaders. Ruto insisted that every trip he undertakes is aimed at advancing Kenya’s development and strengthening the country’s position on the global stage.

Speaking during a fundraising event at SDA Kiserian Church in Kajiado County on Sunday, the President said his extensive travel schedule is part of the responsibility entrusted to him by Kenyans when they elected him to office in 2022.

“We have many people who ask why the President recently returned from abroad and then went straight to Marsabit, Kakamega and now Kajiado,” Ruto said. “That is the work I was elected to do as the Head of State. I campaigned for it because I believe God gave me an opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

The President said he remains committed to delivering on his promises and transforming the country through hard work and strategic engagement both locally and internationally.

“My vision is to ensure I accomplish that mission, and I will work hard to make sure we change this nation. If you want to go on holiday, you are free to go, but I have a duty to accomplish. My diary is full for the next six months,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s travels have frequently come under criticism from opposition leaders, who argue that the President spends too much time abroad while Kenyans continue to grapple with a high cost of living, unemployment and rising taxes. Opposition figures have questioned the value and outcomes of some foreign trips, accusing the government of prioritising international engagements over pressing domestic concerns.

However, the President defended the visits, saying they have elevated Kenya’s influence globally and opened new opportunities for investment, trade and development partnerships.

He cited Kenya’s hosting of the African Climate Summit in 2023, which brought together African leaders to discuss climate financing and sustainable development, as one of the milestones achieved under his administration.

“In 2023, we held the African Climate Summit and agreed on how to move ahead and solve our challenges,” he said.

Ruto also highlighted Kenya’s growing diplomatic profile, noting that the country became the first in the region in two decades to hold high-level strategic engagements with the United States on key bilateral issues.

More recently, Kenya hosted the Africa Forward initiative, bringing together 33 African heads of state to discuss poverty reduction, resource management and disease control.

“Recently, Kenya became the first Anglophone country to host Africa Forward with 33 heads of state and planned on how our region can move forward to reduce poverty and ensure prudent use of our resources,” he said.

The President revealed that he is scheduled to represent Africa’s 54 countries at the upcoming G7 meeting, where discussions will focus on economic growth, resource utilisation and international partnerships.

“Tomorrow I will represent 54 heads of state in the G7 meeting to plan how the region can use its resources, land and population to ensure progress and good relationships that benefit us all,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia, which were at similar levels of development as Kenya six decades ago, Ruto argued that accelerated growth requires sustained effort and global engagement.

“We must accelerate our development and work an extra mile to catch up with them or even move ahead,” he said.

The President maintained that despite challenges facing the country, his administration has made significant progress since taking office and remains focused on delivering economic transformation and improved livelihoods for Kenyans.

“We are making progress in the country and have God’s favour. The challenges we have, we have tried to solve them and we are moving onward,” Ruto said.