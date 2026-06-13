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Former Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah is dead

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 13, 2026
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Former Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah has died.

The former legislator died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

His death was confirmed by Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, who said he had been unwell since November 2025 and was admitted to the facility in May 2026 after suffering an undisclosed infection.

“On June 12, 2026, he suffered cardiac arrest and passed away at 4am this morning. His body is at the Lee Funeral Home,” Ololtuaa said.

PS Ololtuaa added that President William Ruto had called the family to convey his condolences.

Other leaders, including Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei, also sent messages of condolence.

Konchellah, a former military officer, was first elected Kilgoris MP in 2002 under the NARC coalition, defeating the then-incumbent Julius Sunkuli of KANU.

He served for two decades before contesting the Narok Senate seat in 2022, where he finished third behind Senator Ledama Olekina and former Governor Samuel Ole Tunai.

More follows…

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