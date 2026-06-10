Sifuna seeks to nullify ODM removal move

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to declare the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) resolution removing him as Secretary General unlawful, arguing that both the decision and subsequent disciplinary action against him are legally flawed
Through his lawyer, Senior Counsel Isaac Okero, Sifuna told a bench led by acting chairperson Gad Gathu that the National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution of February 11, 2026, was passed without giving him a chance to defend himself, rendering it invalid.
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