Disability leaders demand Cabinet post ahead of 2027 election

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Disability rights leaders address a press conference in Nairobi after unveiling a 10-point agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election. [ Bonface Okendo, Standard]

Persons with disabilities have demanded a Cabinet appointment ahead of the 2027 General Election, noting that no person with a disability has ever served in the Cabinet since independence.

The call came during a Persons with Disabilities Breakfast Forum in Nairobi, where leaders unveiled a 10-point agenda to push for wider inclusion in government, elections, and the economy.

Joseph Atella, Executive Director of the Consortium of Disabled Persons Organisations in Kenya (CDPOK), said persons with disabilities remain excluded from key decision-making spaces despite constitutional guarantees.

"Inaccessible polling stations, limited civic education materials in accessible formats, communication barriers and persistent negative societal attitudes continue to lock out many persons with disabilities from participating fully in democratic processes," said Atella.

He added that the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides a strong legal foundation for inclusion through Articles 27, 54, 99 and 100, but said implementation remains weak.

"The legal protections must translate into tangible opportunities for millions of Kenyans living with disabilities," noted Atella.

Bridgit Songok, Nominated Member of County Assembly representing persons with disabilities in Nandi County, said representation at senior levels of government remains low and called for appointments to Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary and ambassador roles.

"Since independence, no person with a disability has ever been appointed to serve as a Cabinet Secretary despite the community's contribution to national development," observed Songok.

She also called for enforcement of the five per cent employment rule in public institutions, expanded access to affirmative action funds and stronger support for families of children with disabilities.

Songok urged the creation of a structured framework to guarantee disability representation in Parliament, county assemblies and the Executive, including dedicated county roles to coordinate disability programmes.

Dr Samuel Kabue, disability rights advocate and former member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), said Kenya has strong laws but weak implementation.

"Kenya possesses one of the strongest disability rights legal frameworks on the continent, but continues to face implementation challenges," said Kabue.

He urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and political parties to strengthen accessibility measures and formally recognise disability caucuses within party structures.

Kabue also raised concern over underrepresentation in counties, noting more than 20 counties failed to nominate disability representatives in previous elections.

The leaders said they will intensify engagement with the IEBC, political parties and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 polls.