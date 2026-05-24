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Atandi extends olive branch to alleged rebel ODM leaders

By Rodgers Otiso | May. 24, 2026

Samuel Atandi addresses ODM youth leaders in Kisumu, calling for unity within the Luo community ahead of the 2027 General Election. [ Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

 

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