'If they come to you, flog them': Suluhu's blunt message to Ruto on protesters

President Willian Ruto with his Tanzanian counterpar Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Tanzania. [PCS]

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has told President William Ruto to flog anti-government protesters with canes, pledging a joint cross-border crackdown on dissent.

Suluhu made the remarks on Monday, May 4, during a joint press briefing at State House in Dar es Salaam, where she and Ruto witnessed the signing of eight bilateral agreements.