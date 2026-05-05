Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'If they come to you, flog them': Suluhu's blunt message to Ruto on protesters

By David Njaaga | May. 5, 2026
President Willian Ruto with his Tanzanian counterparTanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Tanzania. [PCS]

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has told President William Ruto to flog anti-government protesters with canes, pledging a joint cross-border crackdown on dissent.

Suluhu made the remarks on Monday, May 4, during a joint press briefing at State House in Dar es Salaam, where she and Ruto witnessed the signing of eight bilateral agreements.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto Samia Suluhu Hassan Anti-Government Protesters Crackdown on Dissent
.

Latest Stories

Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
29 mins ago
Dignity even in death
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
53 mins ago
FKF Crisis: Is CHAN insurance saga just the tip of the iceberg?
Sports
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved