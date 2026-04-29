Anyone can visit State House, says Ruto amid backlash

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto with Kirinyaga grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has again defended visits to State House, saying all Kenyans have a right to meet him because he is their ‘employee.’

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with Kirinyaga grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi, the president condemned criticism directed at church leaders who visited him two weeks ago.

He said some Akorino church leaders who recently visited State House were unfairly labelled greedy and self-serving.

“There were church leaders who visited me the other day…the Akorinos, whom I had bought land for almost Sh120 million. We are building a college now. They visited and were called names,” he said.

His remarks were in reference to a meeting two weeks ago, when he hosted thousands of Akorino faithful for a thanksgiving service at State House.

President Ruto: Kuna shida yoyote mkikuja kuona mfanyi kazi wenu hapa State House kweli? pic.twitter.com/KZVTeoD4Tw — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 29, 2026

Also speaking at the meeting, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dismissed opposition leaders and said they were ready for the battle over Mount Kenya votes in 2027.

“If we managed in 2017 and in 2022, do you think 2027 will defeat us?” she said, adding that the time for campaigns would come.

“When you see us quiet, do not think we are afraid. We were giving them time, but we are now waking up. We shall crisscross the whole of Kirinyaga and beyond.”

Waiguru said Mt Kenya would back Ruto’s bid for a second term and urged residents to elect sober-minded leaders.

Her remarks came days after Ruto’s visit to Central Kenya, where he attended a church service at PCEA Rubate Teachers College in Chuka-Igambang’ombe, Tharaka Nithi County.

During that visit, the president dismissed claims by his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, that he is the custodian of Mt Kenya votes.

Ruto likened Gachagua to a slave trader, accusing him of trying to dictate the political choices of residents in the region.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have continued their ‘one-term’ campaign rallies in different parts of the country.