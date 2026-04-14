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Experts defend Ruto's State House meetings with clergy

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 14, 2026
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Eldas MP Adan Keynan and political analyst Ambrose Weda. [File, Standard]

Political analyst Ambrose Weda has defended the presence of religious leaders at State House.

This comes amid public debate over whether such engagements risk compromising the church’s independence.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, April 14, Weda said invitations extended to clergy by the President provide an opportunity to engage directly with the country’s leadership and raise concerns affecting the public.

He dismissed claims that the visits are improper, stating that access to power enables religious leaders to speak candidly on national issues.

“Church leaders going to see the president at his invitation is an honour," said Weda on Tuesday, April 14.

According to him, the nature of State House hospitality is a cultural norm and not a bribery and extortion platform.

"We cannot put every leadership that comes near the President as compromised. The bad ones will even receive the money on their mobile, they don't need to go there," said the analyst.

Echoing his remarks, Eldas MP Adan Keynan said the presidency remains a unifying institution that engages different segments of society, including religious groups.

According to him, “President William Ruto is not the first President. To be fair, the State House approach and uses are still the same."

"The presidency is a unifying symbol. If he decides to meet the church people, that is it. Those other things are just speculation."

Weda, however, noted that engagement with the State should not stop the religious leaders from speaking out on societal issues as they arise.

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President William Ruto Religious leaders State House meeting Adan Keynan
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