Mpuru Aburi's party to forge alliance with like-minded leaders

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Nopeu leader Mpuru Aburi says Mt Kenya East is a major voting bloc and deserves recognition and respect. [File, Standard]

The National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (Nopeu) leader Mpuru Aburi has said they will engage with other political formations to forge a winning alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mr Aburi who is also Tigania East MP addressed the Nopeu National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Meru where an agreement to work with like-minded parties was endorsed.

Aburi decried what he termed the marginalisation of the Meru people and the Mount Kenya East regions, despite constituting a major voting bloc.

The lawmaker said the region deserved recognition and respect.

“We are ready to work with like-minded parties, but no one should ignore our strength. We are opening negotiation doors and expect recognition as we head into 2027 general elections," Aburi said.

The MP was mandated by delegates to negotiate with potential partners.

Aburi said the party was keen to represent main socio-economic issues affecting their support base, including insecurity in cattle rustling hotspots, stalled development projects, economic hardships miraa farmers are facing due to few markets and cartels that exploit them.

“Miraa farmers must get dignity and fair income from their sweat. We are committed to building an economy where every citizen has an opportunity to thrive," said Aburi.

He urged the government to increase investment in ICT, youth empowerment, and economic opportunities.

While lauding President William Ruto for appointing outgoing Nopeu chairman Dr Julius Mbijjiwe as Kenya's ambassador to the Vatican, the MP appealed for more members of the Meru community to be appointed to top government positions.

Nopeu Secretary General Franklin Karuti said the outfit which has MCAs in the Meru Assembly and boasts one MP (Aburi) plans to sponsor candidates for all elective seats, except the presidency.

Karuti ruled out dissolution of the party saying they plan to strengthen it.

National Chairman Gervasio Mithika noted that Nopeu currently boasts 120,000 bona fide members and fielded a 279 candidates in the last election.

Mr Mithika said the party’s target is to build political clout to influence national decision-making and grow its presence.

Nopeu Meru Chairman Oscar Mutugi said the outfit is positioning itself to capture more seats locally, and in the Meru County Assembly.

Mutugi said the youth were among groups the party is seeking to engage.