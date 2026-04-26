Bomas venue ruled out for AfricaFrance Summit as renovations lag

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The renovation at the Bomas of Kenya on April 20, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Bomas of Kenya will not be ready in time to host the upcoming Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit 2026, Members of Parliament have been told, dealing a setback to Kenya’s preparations for the high-profile event.

The two-day summit, scheduled for May 11 and 12, had initially been earmarked for the iconic cultural centre, which is currently undergoing a major facelift to transform it into the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC).

During an inspection tour by the National Assembly Committee on Tourism and Wildlife led by Kisauni MP Bedzimba Rashid, lawmakers were informed that construction works would not be completed within the required timeline.

“Our inspection has established that the works will not be completed within the stipulated time frame,” Bedzimba said.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, who briefed the committee, acknowledged the delays but maintained that the project remains on track in terms of quality and long-term impact.

Despite the missed deadline, the committee expressed satisfaction with the progress of the renovation, noting that the project demonstrates value for public investment.

“The Committee is satisfied that there is value for money in the project which is aimed at transforming Bomas into a world-class facility,” Bedzimba added.

The Africa–France summit, a key diplomatic and economic forum bringing together leaders and investors from both regions, has now been relocated to an alternative venue in Nairobi to ensure smooth hosting.

Voi MP Khamis Chome defended the decision, saying it would allow contractors to complete the multi-billion-shilling upgrade without undue pressure.

“Changing the venue for the summit from Bomas was a pragmatic decision that will ensure the project is implemented without pressure,” he said.

The redevelopment of Bomas forms part of the government’s broader strategy to position Kenya as a leading destination for global conferences and events, targeting growth in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Once complete, the BICC is expected to significantly boost the country’s capacity to host large-scale international gatherings, reduce reliance on existing facilities and enhance tourism revenue.

Nominated MP Taib Abubakar noted that beyond infrastructure, the project is also expected to create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Ololtuaa described the initiative as transformative for Kenya’s global standing.

“Once complete, the BICC will position Kenya as a premier destination for high-level national and international events,” he said.

Lawmakers have pledged continued oversight to ensure the project is completed efficiently and within budget, even as focus shifts to ensuring the success of the summit at its new venue.