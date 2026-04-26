Opposition leaders allege state-backed violence ahead of Kisumu rally

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino joins supporters in Kisumu on April 26, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A section of opposition leaders has accused local politicians of sponsoring violence, even as they maintained that their rally in Kisumu was peaceful and aimed at engaging wananchi on key national issues.

Speaking during a church service in Nyalenda, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino issued a stern warning to leaders in the area, accusing them of mobilising youth to disrupt political activities.

“The area MP, you have been bribed to organise goons to kill your own people. My parents even vote for you and you are planning ill against me,” Owino said.

He insisted their gathering was peaceful, urging political tolerance. “We are here in peace and we urge you to also give us our peace. We hold our rally, play our politics and leave,” he added.

Owino criticised what he termed as the monetisation of violence, questioning the value placed on human life.

“The little money you are being bribed, does it equal to pay for one’s life? Is Sh1,000 or even Sh200 enough to pay for one’s life?” he posed.

He called on leaders to shift from intimidation to issue-based politics. “We want you to talk economic politics, not goonism to kill people,” he said.

His remarks appeared directed at allies of Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, cautioning against the exploitation of young people for political ends.

“Hon Atandi, don’t use our children against each other. If you are supporting the ‘two-term’ narrative, do so and leave citizens to decide who to vote for,” Owino added.

Edwin Sifuna also weighed in, alleging that threats and intimidation had been directed at leaders, religious figures, and citizens ahead of the rally.

“They have used threats on us, even religious leaders and citizens but we are here in peace,” Sifuna said.

“Kisumu is a democratic place where each one of us can come and sell his or her policies.”

He referenced a recent attack involving Godfrey Osotsi, saying local residents played a key role in exposing those behind the violence.

Also present were Kisumu Governor James Orengo and several Members of Parliament, who echoed calls for calm and respect for democratic space.

Despite rising tensions, the leaders maintained that their mission remains to engage citizens on governance, economic challenges, and the country’s political future.