Why the United Opposition is no longer at ease as political heat rises

United Opposition leaders at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa for a public rally. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Uneasy calm could be brewing in the United Opposition amid questions whether they are still ‘united’ if circumstances projecting lately are anything to go by.

Questions are emerging over the status of the opposition, which has also been referring to itself as the ‘alternative government’, coming at a time when murmurs point to growing unease, and is now being accused of not inspiring much confidence as was expected.