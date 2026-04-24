Respect Oburu, Atandi tells Linda Mwananchi leaders ahead of Kisumu rally

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Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi addressing residents at Kisumu International Airport on April 23, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has criticised the Linda Mwananchi leaders ahead of the group's planned rally in Kisumu on Sunday.

Atandi believes the leaders allied to the group have little to offer for the region, as he rallied residents to remain steadfast and support the government.

This came as Atandi, who addressed residents next to the Kisumu International Airport, cautioned the leaders against attacking the leadership of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga.

“I want to plead with the people of Kisumu that despite political differences, let us remain peaceful. We welcome our guests, but we also caution them that when you come to Kisumu, you must come with a clear agenda for the people,” Atandi said.

He added that his visit to Kisumu was also part of engaging with residents on development priorities.

“I am here in Kisumu to inform our people about some of the development projects we have put in place that will transform the city. Because of my role, I have been mandated to tour the country to listen to citizens and gather ideas that will inform the national budget. I have been to Turkana, Mandera, Mombasa, Kilifi, and many other places,” he said.

The MP further warned against what he termed as “political provocation,” saying leaders should avoid inflammatory statements during their visit.

“If you come here to abuse our leaders or make reckless declarations, including declaring yourself party leader of ODM, that is not acceptable. Kisumu is peaceful, and we expect seriousness. Tell us your agenda first before anything else,” he added.

The legislator accused Siaya Governor James Orengo, one of the conveners of the Linda Mwananchi rally, of failing in his mandate.

"Orengo is, in my view, the biggest failure in terms of devolution. Siaya County is not performing. There is little development to show for the resources allocated,” he said. “The money that has been given to Siaya County has not translated into meaningful development. That is why I am saying someone who has failed in his own county cannot come to Kisumu and lecture others on leadership,” he added.

Atandi reaffirmed strong ties between ODM and President William Ruto, saying the relationship remains firm despite ongoing political realignments.

“Our cooperation with President William Ruto is strong and unshakable. This morning, leaders visited State House and discussed issues of zoning and development. We are focused on working together for progress,” he said.

The Linda Mwananchi rally is expected to bring together several political leaders and is scheduled to take place in Kisumu this Sunday, 26 April 2026.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former ODM deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi are expected to attend the rally.